STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam sees 45 new COVID-19 cases, tally goes up to 1384

There are 1,192 active cases of the coronavirus disease across the state, while 185 people have recovered and three migrated to others states.

Published: 01st June 2020 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Assam coronavirus cases

A volunteer distributes food among the passengers waiting to board a bus for their hometown during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Forty-five more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Assam, taking the number of cases to 1,384 on Monday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

There are 1,192 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the state, while 185 people have recovered and three migrated to others states.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from nine districts.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Assam confident it can test 10,000 samples a day

"Alert ~ 23 new cases of #COVID19+. 11 Barpeta, 5 Udalguri, 3 Dhubri, 3 Darrang, 1 Sonitpur," Sarma tweeted. Earlier in the day, the minister said 22 more people had tested positive for the infection.

Fourteen of them were from Dibrugarh, four from Dhemaji, three from Tinsukia and one from Charaideo districts, he said.

A total of 1,09,097 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, the Health Department had said on Sunday night.

Four people have succumbed to COVID-19 so far. Assam saw a significant increase in COVID-19 cases after interstate movement was allowed during the lockdown.

It reported the highest single-day spike of 177 cases last Friday.

The government has mandated that those coming from other parts of the country would have to undergo institutional quarantine.

No home quarantine will be allowed for the first seven days or till the coronavirus test reports arrive.

However, it has made certain exemptions for senior citizens and women who travel to the state alone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus Assam
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp