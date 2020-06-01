STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 cases breach 8000-mark in Madhya Pradesh, record 398 patients recover in 24 hours

With record 398 patients recovering from the viral infection, so far 4842 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the state.

Published: 01st June 2020 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers, who carried a dead body waiting outside ESI hospital, while doctors conduct coronavirus test on the corpse. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Sanitation workers, who carried a dead body waiting outside ESI hospital, while doctors conduct coronavirus test on the corpse. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Anuraag Thakur
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The COVID-19 positive cases count in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 8000-mark on Sunday with 198 new cases being reported during the past 24 hours. But in a positive development, 398 patients were discharged after turning negative for the deadly viral infection in the central Indian state.

This is perhaps the maximum number of patients recovered/discharged from hospitals across the state in any single day. With record 398 patients recovering from the viral infection, so far 4842 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the state.

While the positive cases have increased from 7891 to 8089, the number of active cases in the state declined from 3104 to 2897.

Maximum 176 patients recovered in COVID-19 hotspot Indore (which reported 55 new cases), followed by 123 in Ujjain (which reported 10 new cases) and 39 in Bhopal (which reported 45 new cases).

“On May 1, the recovery rate was just 19 per cent in the state, but the rate has now zoomed to around 60 per cent at the end of the same month,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while addressing the state on Sunday evening.

During the past 24 hours, seven more deaths were reported in the state, including maximum three in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Ujjain, Sagar and Sheopur districts. Out of the 350 deaths so far, COVID-19 hotspot Indore has reported maximum of 132 deaths, followed by Bhopal and Ujjain with 57 deaths each.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp