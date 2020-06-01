COVID-19 cases breach 8000-mark in Madhya Pradesh, record 398 patients recover in 24 hours

Anuraag Thakur By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: The COVID-19 positive cases count in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 8000-mark on Sunday with 198 new cases being reported during the past 24 hours. But in a positive development, 398 patients were discharged after turning negative for the deadly viral infection in the central Indian state.

This is perhaps the maximum number of patients recovered/discharged from hospitals across the state in any single day. With record 398 patients recovering from the viral infection, so far 4842 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the state.

While the positive cases have increased from 7891 to 8089, the number of active cases in the state declined from 3104 to 2897.

Maximum 176 patients recovered in COVID-19 hotspot Indore (which reported 55 new cases), followed by 123 in Ujjain (which reported 10 new cases) and 39 in Bhopal (which reported 45 new cases).

“On May 1, the recovery rate was just 19 per cent in the state, but the rate has now zoomed to around 60 per cent at the end of the same month,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while addressing the state on Sunday evening.

During the past 24 hours, seven more deaths were reported in the state, including maximum three in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Ujjain, Sagar and Sheopur districts. Out of the 350 deaths so far, COVID-19 hotspot Indore has reported maximum of 132 deaths, followed by Bhopal and Ujjain with 57 deaths each.

