Goa likely to allow more activities, hints CM Sawant

By IANS

PANAJI: Goa may make room for allowing more activities, other than those specified by the Central government in Unlock-1, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hinted on Monday.

"All activities which have been allowed by the central government will be allowed in Goa too, but as Goa, we may take some other steps too. We will finalise the decision by today evening about some other relaxations which can be made," Sawant told reporters outside his official residence.

The Chief Minister also said that the exit of more than 87,000 migrant workers from the state had put several industries, including the real estate industry, into a fix.

"When a 87000-strong labour force leaves Goa, then obviously it is a big issue. We have to think about it. Perhaps, Goa should look within to replace that labour force," Sawant said.

Over the last few weeks, a large number of migrant workforce has left Goa via Shramik Express trains to their respective home states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, etc.