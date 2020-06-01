STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In Swadeshi push, over 1000 imported products delisted from paramilitary canteens

The KPKB has also stopped several products of companies, which have not provided the information sought by them.

Published: 01st June 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Paramilitary

Paramilitary forces. (Photo | EPS/ Harpreet Bajwa)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: From microwave ovens to footwear and branded products like Tommy Hilfiger shirts - over 1000 imported products will now not be available at the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKB), the parent body that runs paramilitary canteens across India, which will sell only Swadeshi products from June 1.

This comes after the Union Home Ministry said only Made in India products will be sold in all KPKB canteens.

Apart from this, seven firms importing products including Skechers, Ferrero, Red Bull, Victorinox, Safilo (Polaroid, Carrera) have also been de-listed.

The KPKB has also stopped several products of companies, which have not provided the information sought by them.

The KPKB has divided all products into three categories.

"In pursuance to the decision taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government of India, Swadeshi Goods only will be sold through KPKB Bhandars w.e.f. June 1, 2020. In the process of implementation of the decision in letter and spirit, product-wise information was sought from all of the registered firms vide this office," KPKB said in a letter sent to all paramilitary forces.

The central police canteens sell products to cater almost 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel serving in CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles.

According to official communication by the Home Ministry based on the information submitted by the firms, this office has categorized all listed products in three categories Category 1 - Products Purely Made in India, Category 2 -Raw Materials Imported but Products Manufactured/Assembled in India, and Category 3 - Purely Imported Products.

Products falling under Category 1 and Category 2 will be allowed to be on KPKB inventory and for sale, through KPKB Bhandars whereas products falling under Category 3 will stand de-listed with effect from June 1 and their sale will not be allowed with effect from June 1.

"Further, the firms with all of the listed products falling under Category 3 will itself stand de-listed from KPKB inventory w.e.f. 1st June 2020. However, the firms whose inventory consists of mixed categories of products will be allowed to continue with KPKB but with products of Category 1 and Category 2 only. Products of Category 3 of such firms will stand de-listed from KPKB inventory w.e.f. 1 st June 2020," the letter said.

The parent body has also delisted those products belonging to companies, which have not provided the information to KPKB.

The KPKB has also clarified in its letter that product categorization has conducted on the sole basis of information provided by the firms only and in case of any litigation, the information provided by the firms will be used as evidence and onus to prove the information as correct will be on the respective firm.

"If a case of misinformation or hiding of information/facts by any firm is found at a later stage. The concerned firm will be liable for suitable proceedings." KPKB said.

Some products which have been de-listed are -- Colgate Palmolive products like body wash and mouth wash, Havells products like hair straighteners, HUL (GSK) certain categories of Horlicks, HUL Magnum chocolate ice cream, Loreal Maybelline Kajal, Several products of LG electronics, Mars chocolates a few Nivea products, a few products of Philips, Bajaj and Panasonic, Blue star, Abbott healthcare product Similac Isomil, several Addidas body spray sold by Cavincare, Eureka Forbes products, Gillette and vector products sold by P&G, Red Bull energy drink, Air freshener Airsick (Reckitt Benckiser), Safari Samsonite luggage products and few VIP luggage products, a few products of Samsung, Sleepwell blanket range, Few Range of Timex, Two products of TTK Prestige, Real fruit juice, SKECHERS footwear range.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Imported products Indian Army Army canteen Vocal for Local paramilitary canteens
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp