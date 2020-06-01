STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RSS worker killed in communal clash over goat grazing in Madhya Pradesh, 19 arrested so far

The clash took place between residents of adjoining Hapala and Dipala villages in Khandwa district (260 km from Bhopal) on May 18

Published: 01st June 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A young RSS worker was killed in a clash between two communities over the trivial issue of goat grazing in communally sensitive Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

The clash happened between residents of adjoining Hapala and Dipala villages in Khandwa district (260 km from Bhopal) on May 18, in which 10-11 persons from both the sides were injured and hospitalized later.

The injured included 28-year-old RSS worker Ramesh Phoolmali and his sister. While his sister was admitted at a hospital in Khandwa, the RSS worker was referred to Indore with critical head injuries.

After battling for life for 13 days, the RSS worker succumbed to injuries at the hospital in Indore on Sunday. His body was brought to native Khandwa for cremation on Monday. The slain RSS worker’s kin and villagers demanded that all persons involved in the killing be arrested, monetary compensation be given to the bereaved family and one member of the family also be given government job on compassionate grounds.

“As many as 22 persons have been booked in connection with the incident and 19 of them have already been arrested. Efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused. The sub inspector in-charge of the Ramnagar police outpost has been attached to district police lines for laxity in the matter,” the Khandwa district police superintendent Vivek Singh told The New Indian Express.

Local BJP MLAs, include Ram Dangore and Devendra Verma who were present at the spot when the RSS worker’s body was brought from Indore to Khandwa, along with the local administration have assured proper compensation to the bereaved family.

Also, the district and police administration have assured conveying to the higher-ups the demand of government job for one member of the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, a VHP leader Navnit Agrawal has alleged that the RSS worker was not killed in the clash between two groups, but was instead a victim of pre-planned mob lynching by a particular community.

The SP-Khandwa Vivek Singh, however, has reiterated that the clash on May 18 had happened over the issue of grazing of goat and investigations so far have not revealed any possibility of RSS worker having been killed in any kind of mob lynching.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RSS Communal Clash
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp