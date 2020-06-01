STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior ICMR scientist, CRPF official test positive for coronavirus in Delhi

The scientist, who is from Mumbai, had come to Delhi a few days ago and tested positive for the virus on Sunday morning.

People stand outside of the LNJP hospital during the nationwide lockdown in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested positive for novel coronavirus following which the entire ICMR building is being sanitised, sources said.

The scientists is from the National Institute for Research in Reproductive health in ICMR, Mumbai.

The ICMR building will be sanitized and fumigated for two days, a source said.

The scientist had last week attended a meeting in which ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava among others were present.

A message from the administration was sent to a section of employees, urging them to work from home as the ICMR headquarters is under fumigation, the sources said.

"Only the COVID-19 core team may come, if absolutely necessary. Others should work from home only," the message said.

Meanwhile, a CRPF deputy inspector general posted at the Ministry of Home Affairs control room here has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

They said the test report of the officer was received on Saturday.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) was attached with the Union home ministry to monitor the work of its control room located in North Block, they said.

Two persons who worked with him have been quarantined and all safety protocols are being followed, an MHA official said.

The officer has been admitted to an isolation facility for treatment, they said.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans attached with the ministry had tested positive for the disease.

They have now recovered, officials said.

