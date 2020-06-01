STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Tablighi members are terrorists': Video of Kanpur medical college principal goes viral

Taking the cognizance of the matter, Subhashini Ali, a prominent CPM leader, and social activist has demanded an immediate suspension of Dr. Lalchandani.

The Tablighi Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi against the social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A video has gone viral on social media after it purportedly showed Kanpur Medical College Principal referring to Tablighi Jamaat members as “terrorists” and accusing UP CM Yogi Adityanath of indulging in politics of appeasement by extending institutional healthcare facilities to them.

In the video, the principal identified as Dr. Aarti Lalchandani is purportedly seen interacting with seemingly some scribes, saying: “They are terrorists,” while referring allegedly to the members of Tablighi Jamaat. Though she has not taken their name during the conversation the context of her discourse makes it clear that she is referring to the Jamatis. The video was apparently shot secretly by one of the persons present there.

Taking the cognizance of the matter, Subhashini Ali, a prominent CPM leader, and social activist has demanded an immediate suspension of Dr. Lalchandani. She also demanded a fair inquiry into the matter and asked for stringent action if the allegations are found to be correct.

At the beginning of the video, Dr. Lalchandani can be heard allegedly saying, “These people are terrorists and we are giving VIP treatment to them by providing food and water. We are exhausting our resources and manpower on them. We are paying hotel bills and are wasting our PPE kits, food, medicines on them.”

Meanwhile, when asked by a journalist in the video about her future course of action pertaining to Tablighi Jamaat members, she purportedly said, “I hope no one is recording this. Don’t leak it anyone, but I am planning to speak to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. Here, no one will listen.The District Magistrate is doing things as per the orders of the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) who is indulging in ‘their’ appeasement.”

Asking journalists “not to leak the details of the conversation”, she further said: “Admitting ‘them’ to hospitals is appeasement. Rather they should be put in jails.” She also suggests solitary confinement for ‘them’ (Apparently Jamaits) instead of being kept in isolation wards,” the Principal says allegedly about Tablighi Jamaat members.

“Chief Minister Adityanath should issue an order that no resource should be spent on Jamaatis…I even confronted CMO when they asked me that 80 ambulances were engaged in the task. I asked the CMO to send these 22 patients to some jungle and they should be locked in ‘Kaal Kothari’ (dungeons), but my voice was suppressed…appeasement is being done for these 30 crore people at the cost of 100 crore people,” Dr. Lalchandani purportedly said.

While talking to media persons over the purported video, Dr. Lalchandani firstly discarded it as “morphed” saying that she had not named any particular community.

