STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Agra mayor leads chorus to demand reopening of Taj Mahal

With buses and trains resuming operations, the city is now limping back to normalcy.

Published: 02nd June 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AGRA: Even as the Covid-19 graph continued to soar with eight new cases and one more death, Agra mayor Navin Jain demanded reopening of the Taj Mahal and other historical monuments in the city.

The hotel owners and travel agents in Agra feel that the time has come for resuming normal activities, following the protocol and guidelines, to bring tourism back on the track.

It was the Agra mayor who in March had first demanded closure of the Taj Mahal to contain the virus infection. Now he leads the chorus to demand its reopening, without spelling out the gains when international flights are suspended and the inter-state movement still in the limbo.

Tourism is the mainstay of Agra's economy, sustaining lakhs of people engaged in hotels, travel business, guides, photographers, emporia, petha industry. A big chunk of population has been hit, due to the Covid-19, as more than 500 big and small hotels are closed.

Prahlad Agarwal, handicrafts emporium owner said, a large number of craftsmen are without work.

Sanjay Sharma, president of Approved Guides Association, said hundreds of guides have suffered economic losses, as tourists are not visiting Agra since March end. The Taj Mahal should now open, so that the livelihood of guides is assured, he said.

The president of the Agra Hotels and Restaurants Association, Rakesh Chauhan said the worst hit were the small budget hotels which were being compelled to pay up all kinds of taxes, even though their earnings from tourism had been reduced to zero.

Sources in the Archaeological Survey of India indicated that a plan for reopening of the Taj would soon be sent to the headquarters, but there was little likelihood of permitting more than 5,000 visitors a day.

District administration, however does not hope entry to the historical monuments could begin anytime soon. "Issues relating to quarantine, mobility and security, have to be taken care of. Right now, the bigger issue is of containment of the virus and check its spread. The rains are about to begin. We do not know what new problems could arise," an official said privately.

Meanwhile, district magistrate of Agra said the Covid-19 tally has gone up to 907, of which 795 had recovered. Only 67 are now under treatment. Pool sampling has begun in the containment zones.

With buses and trains resuming operations, the city is now limping back to normalcy. The lone flight from Jaipur brought only four passengers while eight from Agra boarded the plane to Jaipur on Monday.

District authorities indicated that from Wednesday markets will open but in a staggered way. Shops on the right side of the roads will open on day one, then those on the left the next day. All shopkeepers have been asked to strictly follow the guidelines.

The police continued to challan people without helmets and masks. A large number of four wheelers were also penalised for not following the guidelines.

District health officials said on Tuesday, that new wards in the hospitals were being equipped with required medical infrastructure and the duties of the medical staff were being rationalised. Doctors have expressed the fear that with monsoon rains, there could be a surge in the number of cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Agra lockdown unlock 1 coronavirus COVID 19 cases Uttar Pradesh mayor Navin Jain Taj Mahal
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp