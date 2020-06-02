Air India to provide full refund option for flyers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National carrier Air India has decided to provide the option of a full refund to passengers who were scheduled to travel between March 23 and May 31 but had their flights cancelled. Moreover, passengers will also have the option of adjusting the amount for that particular cancelled flight for making fresh bookings without paying any extra charges till August 24.

Air India has said that in case of refunds, cancellation charges will stand waived and passengers will be eligible for full refund. Travel aggregator platform EaseMyTrip said that Air India would have unused tickets worth over Rs 500 crore, and almost 70-80 percent people will opt for refunds. Rest 20-30 per cent people would utilise the option of travelling on a later date.

“Air India has begun providing refunds to its customers though through a complex process that takes 60-75 days and involves travel companies submitting manual applications for refunds. Both these moves will help enhance perception of customers on Air India and restore their belief in them,” Nishant Pitti of EaseMyTrip said.

If passenger requests a change in routing, only rerouting charges will be waived as per waiver but applicable difference in fare will be charged.“As for travel agents, since they will not be able to re-validate tickets, they may be advised to re-issue tickets on No-ADC basis,” the airline said.