Bangladeshi youth tries to sneak into Pakistan at Wagah border to meet girlfriend, arrested

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Bangladeshi youth was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans while he was trying to sneak into Pakistan at Wagah border on Sunday. He was handed over to Punjab Police.

Nayanmiah Abdullah, who is in his twenties, belongs to Baiparypara village of Shariatpura district of Bangladesh. He was apprehended in front of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) exit gate as he wanted to go to Karachi in Pakistan to meet his 'lady love'.

The youth did not carry any documents and when the BSF personnel inquired he requested the troopers that he should be allowed to go to Pakistan.

During the questioning, the Bangladeshi national told the police that he was doing his post-graduation in his country. He met a girl from Karachi on social media about six months back and fell in love with her. They were in touch with each other through video calls. Recently, the girl told the youth that he should come to Karachi if he wants to marry her. In order to meet and marry the girl, he left home without any documents. He reached Kolkata and from there to Amritsar by hitchhiking.

About 15 days ago he reached the holy city and stayed there at different places.

The police have registered a case against the youth. Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Vikramjit Singh Duggal said that action will be taken as per the law and the Bangladeshi embassy will be informed about the incident.