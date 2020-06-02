STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

INS Jalashwa reaches Tuticorin with 693 stranded Indian nationals from Sri Lanka

The disembarkation is being carried out in a streamlined manner area-wise to ensure social distancing and avoid overcrowding at the gangway.

Published: 02nd June 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers disembarking from the vessel INS Jalashwa at VOC Port in Thoothukudi. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

Indian Navy's INS Jalashwa had repatriated stranded Indian nationals from Sri Lanka to Thoothukudi VO Chidambaranar Port here on Tuesday. 

As many as 693 evacuees, with over 685 of them belonging to Tamil Nadu, stranded in the neighbouring island nation due to COVID-19 pandemic were repatriated under the ‘Operation Samudra Setu'.

The INS Jalashwa was berthed at berth number 14 of VOC Port at around 9.30 am on Tuesday.

In order to ensure seemless disembarkation process, the Port authorities coordinated the district administration, customs, Port Health Organisation (PHO), Immigration, Indian Navy since May 29. 

The passengers onboard were screened by health staffs before disembarking the vessel. Each passenger were provided with a Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kit and their luggages were disinfected by the Port authorities.

The passengers were transited from the berth to the passenger terminal where the antecedents of each passenger was checked.  They were insisted to download and configure ‘Aarogya Setu’ app in their smartphones.

Afterwards, the Customs and immigration formalities were conducted and then the passengers were guided to their respective buses to reach their destinations.

Breakfast and lunch were served to all the passengers jointly arranged by Port and district administration.

The officials of the stakeholding agencies emulated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for disembarkation of expatriates.

VOC Port Chairman TK Ramachandran, district collector  Sandeep Nanduri, Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan were present and supervised the disembarking process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Navy INS Jalashwa Tamil Nadu standed Indians lockdown
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp