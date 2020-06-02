STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IVRI, IIT-Roorkee to develop Covid-19 vaccine for animals

IVRI is one of the few institutes in the country which has been testing both human and animal samples for COVID-19.

Published: 02nd June 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

vaccine

For representational purposes

By IANS

BAREILLY: The Bareilly-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) is working to develop a vaccine, diagnostic kits and study the transmission dynamics of Coronavirus in pets and wild animals.

No animal species in India has been found Corona positive so far but there have been reports of a tiger at Bronx zoo in New York and a few other pets - particularly cats and dogs - in Hong Kong testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19 infection.

There have been reports of people abandoning their pets because of the Corona scare.

According to IVRI director R.K. Singh, "The IVRI has decided to work on developing a vaccine for Corona for domestic and wild animals. This is being done on the directives of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR). We are also planning to make diagnostic kits which can be used in the laboratory as well as the field."

IVRI is one of the few institutes in the country which has been testing both human and animal samples for COVID-19.

According to Singh, in case Corona spreads among the domestic and wildlife species in the near future, the virus will undergo genetic changes to adapt better to these animals.

He said, "Our efforts are also aimed at the study of the transmission dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 in domestic and wild animals and control its spread among them. Active monitoring has to be done in different animal species and preventive measures should be put in place to control its spread. For such measures, surveillance tools have to be developed - which include diagnostic kits."

The IVRI will be collaborating with IIT-Roorkee on the project to find an effective anti-viral drug against SARS-CoV-2 under a special drive called 'Intensification of Research in High Priority Area' (IRHPA).

The study intends to search for small molecule inhibitors targeting some of the most important viral replication enzymes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccine for animals Indian Veterinary Research Institute IIT-Roorkee
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp