STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’

Study is the first time researchers have systematically examined the optimum use of these protective measures

Published: 02nd June 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping at least one-metre distance from other people as well as wearing face coverings and eye protection, in and outside of health-care settings, could be the best way to reduce the chance of viral infection or Covid-19 transmission, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesising all the available evidence from the scientific literature, published in The Lancet.

However, none of these interventions, even when properly used and combined, give complete protection from infection, and the researchers said that some of the findings, particularly surrounding face masks and eye protection, are supported by low-certainty evidence, with no completed randomised trials addressing Covid for these interventions.

The study, conducted to inform WHO guidance documents, is the first time researchers have systematically examined the optimum use of these protective measures in both community and healthcare settings for Covid-19.

The authors say it has immediate and important implications for curtailing the current Covid-19 pandemic and future waves by informing disease models, and standardising the definition of who has been ‘potentially exposed’ (or come within 2 metres) for contact tracing.

Many countries and regions have issued conflicting advice about physical distancing, based on limited information. In addition, the questions of whether masks and eye coverings might reduce transmission in the general population, and what the optimum use of masks in healthcare settings is, have been debated.

“Our findings are the first to synthesise all direct information on Covid-19, SARS, and MERS, and provide the currently best available evidence on the optimum use of these common and simple interventions to help “flatten the curve” and inform pandemic response efforts in the community,” said Holger Schünemann from McMaster University in Canada, who co-led the research.  “Governments and public health community can use our results to give clear advice for community settings and healthcare workers on these protective measures to reduce infection risk.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lancet social distancing
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp