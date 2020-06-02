Quickobook: Here's an app for one-stop solution to healthcare services in Assam, Tripura

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: You can call it a hospital in your pocket.

From facilitating a doctor’s appointment to live-tracking it and finally, buying medicines, one can do all these on this mobile app.

“Quickobook”, the health tech startup, has already connected 2.3 lakh patients in Assam’s Barak Valley and Tripura with doctors. The man who came out with this technological solution is Biswajit Paul.

The 28-year-old from Silchar in Barak Valley claimed it is India’s only software, which can live-track the status of appointment with doctors. He said the app’s importance increased during these times of COVID-19 pandemic when people are required to maintain social distancing norms. He said around 1,200 doctors were using the technology.

Paul told The New Indian Express that the app could be downloaded from Google Play Store to avail of the service.

“Doctors as well as people will have to download the app to avail of its benefits. First, it helps a patient to get an appointment fixed with a doctor. The patient will be given a serial number for an appointment. Then, by sitting at home or wherever, he or she can track the status of it. He or she can schedule his or her visit to the doctor’s chamber accordingly. This helps avoid crowding,” Paul explained.

Along with this, he came up with data analytics work where every doctor is provided with a panel to archive the history of patients. It forms a pattern and helps doctors to predict the probability of upcoming diseases of the patients.

Paul said once he had come up with these solutions, he had hit upon the idea of the distribution of medicines to patients.

“We have a warehouse of medicines and the cash-on-delivery system as in the case of any e-commerce company. People can place orders from the app. The consignment will be delivered at their doorsteps,” Paul further explained.

He is a commerce graduate and has a degree in MBA. After working for about a year and a half in Tata handling finance, he had launched the startup in 2016. A year later, his friend Jewel Sen joined him.

“The software is my brainchild. It was developed by Dream Web Services, a local IT firm, and Keendroid, which is a Delhi-based IT company. We have given employment to 23 youth, including women, and we work as a team,” Paul said.

His Quickobook is a registered startup company under the Centre’s “Make in India” programme. It is incubated in IIM-Calcutta, IIT-Guwahati, Assam Start Up Nest, Nasscom, KIIT University, Bengal Chamber of Commerce and NIT Silchar. It already received seed funding grants of Rs 50 lakh from the Assam government under My Assam Startup ID.