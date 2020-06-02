STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Senior Military level meeting between India and China on 6 June: Rajnath Singh

The talks are continuing at the military level and I understand a senior military officers level talk possibly will take place on 6 June, Army Chief informed me today, said Singh.

Published: 02nd June 2020 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singhspotted with a mask on. (Photo | Rajnath Singh Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The India China faceoff in Ladakh will be discussed at senior level this week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday acknowledging the presence of PLA soldiers in substantial number at the Line of Actual Control.

Singh also added that India-Nepal Lipulekh road issue will be resolved with talks.

In an interview to a Television News Channel, Rajanth Singh said that faceoff is an ongoing issue which has been taking place over the years. Talking on the present situation arising after the recent incident in Ladakh, he said, “The difference arose regarding the perception of LAC and the Chinese have come in good number but India has also done whatever is required to be done".

The talks are continuing at the military level and I understand a senior military officers level talk possibly will take place on 6 June, Army Chief informed me today, said Singh.

As reported first by New Indian Express, India and China on Tuesday held third Highest Level Military Commander talk in Ladakh.

He evinced confidence about resolution and said that things have been getting resolved in the past as well, “Even earlier also whenever there have been differences like the one happened in Doklam, then with talks at the military level and diplomatic level it was resolved.”

On the question of PLA entering the Indian territory, Defence Minister said, “India has a clear policy, it never wants to hurt the pride of other nations and will never accept the same with itself.” and added, India has the capability to give an appropriate answer if the need be.

Both sides have repeated that there are mechanisms to resolve matters and both sides are working on the basis of those mechanisms with an aim resolve the standoff peacefully through dialogue.

Singh also spoke on the matter of road construction at Lipulekh on which Nepal raised objections and claimed the area to be falling within its territory.

Speaking on Nepal's border issue with India, Rajnath Singh said, “ I look at Nepal as our brother and I will not comment. We can resolve the issues through talks. We will sit and resolve the differences. No person can think negatively of Indo-Nepal relations."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Lipulekh road India china standoff India Nepal standoff Indian Army
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp