Senior Military level meeting between India and China on 6 June: Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The India China faceoff in Ladakh will be discussed at senior level this week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday acknowledging the presence of PLA soldiers in substantial number at the Line of Actual Control.

Singh also added that India-Nepal Lipulekh road issue will be resolved with talks.

In an interview to a Television News Channel, Rajanth Singh said that faceoff is an ongoing issue which has been taking place over the years. Talking on the present situation arising after the recent incident in Ladakh, he said, “The difference arose regarding the perception of LAC and the Chinese have come in good number but India has also done whatever is required to be done".

The talks are continuing at the military level and I understand a senior military officers level talk possibly will take place on 6 June, Army Chief informed me today, said Singh.

As reported first by New Indian Express, India and China on Tuesday held third Highest Level Military Commander talk in Ladakh.

He evinced confidence about resolution and said that things have been getting resolved in the past as well, “Even earlier also whenever there have been differences like the one happened in Doklam, then with talks at the military level and diplomatic level it was resolved.”

On the question of PLA entering the Indian territory, Defence Minister said, “India has a clear policy, it never wants to hurt the pride of other nations and will never accept the same with itself.” and added, India has the capability to give an appropriate answer if the need be.

Both sides have repeated that there are mechanisms to resolve matters and both sides are working on the basis of those mechanisms with an aim resolve the standoff peacefully through dialogue.

Singh also spoke on the matter of road construction at Lipulekh on which Nepal raised objections and claimed the area to be falling within its territory.

Speaking on Nepal's border issue with India, Rajnath Singh said, “ I look at Nepal as our brother and I will not comment. We can resolve the issues through talks. We will sit and resolve the differences. No person can think negatively of Indo-Nepal relations."