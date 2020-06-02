Amit Shah to kickstart Bihar poll campaign with virtual rally on June 9

Express News Service

PATNA/ KOLKATA: The BJP will sound the poll bugle in Bihar next week with a ‘virtual rally’ by Union minister and party’s senior leader Amit Shah who will address through video conference and Facebook live, a senior party leader said on Monday.

Sanjay Jaiswal, the state president of the BJP, said the party has set a target of roping in “at least one lakh people across the 243 assembly segments in Bihar” for the video conference, besides those who may prefer to listen to the speech on the social networking site. “The virtual rally can be verily called the commencement of our digital campaign for assembly elections in Bihar. The June 9 rally by the Home Minister will be followed by similar public addresses from party president J P Nadda on a later date. Itinerary for the same will be made known in due course. Nadda is expected to address the people in two phases covering north and south Bihar,” he said.

Shah is also expected to address a virtual rally in West Bengal on June 9. ‘’Holding rallies is not possible because of restrictions necessitated by Covid-19 pandemic. It will continue. We have decided to launch virtual rallies by using social media platforms. Union Home minister Amit Shah will address a virtual rally from Delhi on June 9 and the link will be shared on social media platforms,’’ said BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh.

Ghosh also, said despite resistance by the ruling party’s supporters and the state administration, the workers of the saffron camp is reaching the ravaged areas with all necessary help.