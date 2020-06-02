STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uddhav Thackeray stood his ground on university exams issue: Shiv Sena

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari insisted on holding the final year exams of degree students in the current situation, but Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray rejected the demand showing "the spine Thackerays are known for", the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday.

The ruling Shiv Sena also said it is not possible to hold examinations in the current situation, triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.

Referring to the lockdown, imposed in March to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said people faced strict imprisonment (due to movement restrictions) for two-odd months.

The Thackeray government in the state has eased lockdown to a certain extent, but asked people to observe restraint to ensure the disease is contained, it said.

The direction of life stands completely altered now and there will be restrictions on the undisciplined behaviour of many, the Marathi daily said, adding that not observing discipline can cost life.

Governor Koshyari insisted on holding the final year examinations of degree courses.

The chief minister rejected the demand showing the spine Thackerays are known for.

It is not possible to hold the final year examinations of universities in the current situation, the Shiv Sena said.

Students can be considered as having passed on the basis of semester examinations held in colleges, it said.

The chief minister has made it clear that the academic year will begin from June itself.

"This means schools will reopen in districts where there is no transmission of coronavirus," the Thackeray-led party said.

Shops will be reopened in phases, while temples will remain closed, it said.

The Shiv Sena also suggested the people to use bicycles while going to markets or shops.

The coronavirus crisis is not yet over.

Therefore, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi too has said that (people) cannot afford to behave irresponsibly, the Sena said, citing a spike in COVID-19 deaths in countries like the US.

It said the US government had eased restrictions to boost economic activities there and people moved out, but the step proved detrimental (with rise in COVID-19 cases).

The Thackeray government has supplied limited oxygen to begin certain business activities, but people will have to move out in a fettered manner, the Marathi publication said.

It noted that late freedom fighter and social reformer Lokmanya Tilak had given a call of 'Punashch Hari Om' (bugled resumption of his activities) when he restarted work at Kesari newspaper in 1899 after being released from jail during the British era.

Now, to revive public life, the Thackeray government has given the call of 'Punashch Hari Om' (by easing lockdown to some extent), when the country is independent and people are fettered by the lockdown, the Sena said.

People should not run amok (after easing of restrictions).

People should not cause one to chant Hey Ram instead of Hari Om.

For now, lets welcome the Punashch Hari Om', it said.

