J&K: IED expert among 3 JeM militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit including an IED expert were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A police official said a joint contingent of police, CRPF and army laid siege around Kangan village of Pulwama district early this morning after receiving information about presence of JeM militants there.

While security forces were conducting house to house searches in the village, they came under heavy fire from militants hiding there.

The fire was returned by troops, triggering an encounter.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said after siege was laid around the village, announcements were made for militants to surrender.

However, they turned down the offer and fired on troops and in the ensuing gunfight, three JeM militants were killed, he said.

The spokesman said one among the three militants killed in the gunfight was an IED expert.

However, he did not identify the slain militants.