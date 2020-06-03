STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As Unlock Phase 1 begins, Rajasthan to launch Online Employment Exchange for labourers

The Online Labour Employment Exchange will be a platform to address the needs of local industries by matching them with the skill sets of workers available.

Published: 03rd June 2020 12:49 PM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: As the country begins Unlock Phase 1, Rajasthan will see the launch of an Online Labour Employment Exchange portal for workers.

This unique initiative by the Gehlot government aims to provide jobs to labourers who have been hit badly by job loss during the coronavirus-induced Lockdown for the past two months.

With lakhs of workers facing a massive slump in earnings and employment, this online web portal will not only provide jobs but also seeks to address the mismatch between demand and supply of workers in the state.

Besides ensuring jobs to local labourers, this Online Employment Exchange will be a huge help to the 10 lakh migrant workers who have returned to Rajasthan in the past few weeks and are being specially registered on this portal.

After creating a data base of the skilled and unskilled 45 lakh labourers in the state, the Labour Department is now gathering detailed data on the migrant workers who have recently come back to different districts of Rajasthan.

The Online Labour Employment Exchange will be a platform to address the needs of local industries by matching them with the skill sets of workers available to balance the demand and supply of labour in the desert state.

On this Labour Employment Exchange portal, both labourers and industries can register themselves and preparations are underway to start a new project of skill development through this portal.

This ambitious scheme will be implemented through close coordination between the Departments of Planning, IT, Labour, Industries and the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation(RSLDC).

Through their combined efforts, plans are being made to ensure that the skills of workers can be developed as per current needs. To provide free but effective skill training to migrant workers, the RSLDC has prepared three special modules to impart short term training to migrants and prepare them for local industries. 

The data for the 10 lakh migrant workers who have recently returned is being directly collected from various quarantine centers in the state. The district administration for each quarantine centre has been asked to get every migrant workers to fill up Form-4 which gathers details about what work the migrant was performing and in which industry. Information is also being gathered about what type of skill training each inbound worker needs.

The Principal Secretary of the Labour Department, Neeraj K Pawan says, "The main feature of this portal will be to bridge the gap between the demand and supply. The Industries are the demand and the Labour are the supply side. But while industry does not know where to get labour, the workers don't know where to find jobs. Through this portal we will link up the two sides.”  

Asserting that this Online Employment Exchange will start functioning from this week, the Labour Secretary further added, "Soon we will also create a special GPS-based App so that all migrants and other workers can use this Online Portal to get the jobs wherever they need them. This Online Employment Exchange will help to ensure that all migrants and workers get jobs and our local industries get the labour they need.”

