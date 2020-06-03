BJP picks news chiefs for Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Manipur party units

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief JP Nadda has begun the much-awaited organisational appointments by designating the party unit chiefs in Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Manipur. He is soon likely to unveil the new office bearers, with party circles anticipating the induction of a few new national general secretaries.

Nadda on Tuesday appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta to lead the party’s Delhi unit. The BJP chief has gone back to the party’s traditional strategy to consolidate the trading community in the national capital, with MP Manoj Tiwari having failed to swing the Poorvanchali voters in the Assembly elections.

Gupta had earlier been mayor of the north municipal corporation. With an Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) background, he has the onerous task of putting a new lease of life into the faction-ridden party unit in the city. Incidentally, Nadda also has an ABVP background.

In Chhattisgarh, Nadda has given the responsibility to lead the party’s state unit to former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. He is a tribal leader and is seen as an experienced hand. He replaced Vikram Usendi, who had been holding the post since March last year.

The BJP was routed in the 2018 Assembly elections and since then, the saffron outfit has been experimenting with leadership changes to regain confidence. The BJP chief also appointed S Tikendra Singh as the Manipur unit chief. He replaces Kshetrimayum Bhabananda Singh.

With Nadda yet to constitute the national executive and the national council after his election as the party chief’s post, he is likely to complete the necessary formalities soon, which may see a new national office bearers taking charge under his leadership. There are anticipations that there could be exchange of the resources between the party and the government to allow Nadda to build a new team of the saffron outfit.

'35 out of 75 in first year'

The government in first year of its second term has initiated tangible action on 35 of 75 points promised in its manifesto for the 2019 LS elections, stated a PPRC report.