'Bring back MP students stranded in Kyrgyzstan': Kamal Nath to CM Chouhan

In the video, the four female medical students hailing from MP are seen narrating how they are living in quarantine for the last three months.

Published: 03rd June 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath has demanded that around 170 medical students of Madhya Pradesh stranded in Kyrgyzstan be evacuated.

The former CM tweeted on Wednesday asking present CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to bring back those students who are stranded amid lock-down in Kyrgyzstan for the last three months.

Nath tweeted: “These students are saying that other states, including Bihar and Rajasthan, have safely brought back their medical students from Kyrgyzstan and some more states too are making preparations to evacuate their medical students. The MP government should act to the appeal of the stranded medical students and bring them back home as soon as possible.”

Nath also tweeted a video of the stranded medical students of the International School of Medicine, making an appeal to the MP government and CM to bring them back home.

In the video, the four female medical students hailing from MP are seen narrating how they are living in quarantine for the last three months.

“Our online classes are over and we’re in quarantine. We too want to go home and be with our families as our summer vacations have begun. We have been waiting for the last three months for getting evacuated, but to date, no one has come forward to help us,” the students could be heard saying in the video shot in Krygyzstan.

The students further stated in the video that other governments, including West Bengal, J&K and Delhi are also making arrangements to evacuate their students stranded in Kyrgyzstan. “Similarly we expect MP government and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to get us back home as soon as possible. We would be thankful for the flight to get us back home.” 

