Centre seeks report from Kerala government on elephant death

The elephant fell victim to an act of human cruelty after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered allegedly by locals exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

Published: 03rd June 2020 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 10:59 PM

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOCHI: Taking a serious note on the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday sought a complete report and assured stern action will be taken against the culprit.

The elephant fell victim to an act of human cruelty after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered allegedly by locals exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

When contacted, the Minister told PTI: "We have sought a complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprits." The elephant died at Velliyar River on May 27.

The post- mortem revealed that the pachyderm was pregnant.

Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth.

