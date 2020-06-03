Centre seeks report from Kerala government on elephant death

By PTI

KOCHI: Taking a serious note on the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday sought a complete report and assured stern action will be taken against the culprit.

The elephant fell victim to an act of human cruelty after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered allegedly by locals exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

When contacted, the Minister told PTI: "We have sought a complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprits." The elephant died at Velliyar River on May 27.

The post- mortem revealed that the pachyderm was pregnant.

Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth.