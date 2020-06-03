STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone: CM Uddhav Thackeray asks administration to ensure immediate relief

Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have been affected by the severe cyclonic storm, which made landfall in Raigad district.

Published: 03rd June 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Nisarga, cyclone

A woman watches waves splash on shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed the state administration to maintain operational readiness and ensure immediate rescue works as cyclone 'Nisarga moves from Mumbai and Thane to North Maharashtra.

Thackeray is in constant touch with collectors of districts on the western coast of the state for updates about the impact of Nisarga, Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said.

Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have been affected by the severe cyclonic storm, which made landfall in Raigad district with a speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

"The CM has given directions for maintaining a state of operational readiness and to ensure immediate rescue works as the cyclone moves from Mumbai and Thane to North Maharashtra.

#CycloneNisargaUpdate, the CMO tweeted.

Thackeray is also in constant touch with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and ward officers and issuing instructions to ensure that the cyclone causes minimum damage, the CMO said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is also reviewing the situation in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg by speaking to their respective district collectors.

Pawar urged people to remain alert until the intensity of the storm fades, a statement from his office said.

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad district on the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The right side of the wall cloud passes through coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly the Raigad district.

It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours, the IMD said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Nisarga Cyclone Nisarga impact Uddhav Thackeray
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp