STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges coastal residents to stay indoors

Pawar said that the administration is taking complete care to ensure there is no loss of life due to the cyclone.

Published: 03rd June 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged people from the state's coastal belt to remain in safer places in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which is likely to make landfall in the afternoon. Pawar said that people should not step outside home till the intensity of the storm fades.

People from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts should remain in safer places, considering the landfall cyclonic storm Nisarga is set to make near Alibaug from Arabian sea, a statement quoted Pawar as saying.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF CYCLONE NISARGA

The administration is taking complete care to ensure there is no loss of life due to the cyclone, said Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister. Lifeguards, police, fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in parts of the coastal areas, he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said 15 NDRF and four State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in parts of the coastal districts in view of the cyclone.

Cyclone Nisarga, hovering over the Arabian Sea at about 190 km away from Mumbai, is likely to make landfall at the Alibaug coastal town near the megapolis between 1 pm and 4 pm on Wednesday, a senior IMD official said.

Already battling a raging pandemic, Mumbai hasn't experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, according to a weather expert.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai cyclone Cyclone Nisarga Ajit Pawar Maharashtra coastal residents Maharashtra cyclone
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp