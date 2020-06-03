Jharkhand: Maoists torch 11 earth movers engaged in bauxite mining

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Eleven heavy earth movers, engaged in bauxite mining under Kisko Police Station in Lohardaga in Jharkhand, were torched by Maoists late on Tuesday night. The incident occurred at Pakhar bauxite mines at around 9:30 pm where the rebels set ablaze vehicles belonging to two private companies.

“Vehicles belonging to the two outsourcing companies - BKB and Balaji - were torched by the Maoists last night in Lohardaga,” said Ranchi Range DIG Akhilesh Kumar Jha. One poster recovered from the spot claims that Maoists are behind the incident, he added.

The DIG said that investigations have been initiated to get into the details of the matter.

Local sources said the vehicles torched by the Maoists include nine excavators, a compressor machine and a JCB machine.

Police sources said a Maoist squad led by Ravindra Ganjhu could have been behind the incident. Ganjhu is wanted in several cases and carries a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head.

Maoist activities have increased in Jharkhand amid nationwide lockdown and regular encounter with security forces is being reported all over the state. The lockdown has affected the income of Maoists who are now targeting mining and construction sites to create a sense of fear to collect levy from them.