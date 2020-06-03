STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand's border districts on high alert over probable locust attack

Locust swarms from Pakistan entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables, a spokesperson of Ministry of Environment said.

Published: 03rd June 2020 10:09 AM

A swarm of locusts.

A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

RANCHI:  Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh on Tuesday said that the state is prepared for the possible locust attack and issued high alert in border districts of the state.

"Jharkhand has prepared itself for the attack. By looking at states being affected by locusts we have issued high alert in border districts. The report of a three-tier high power committee is awaited. But before that, we have given alert to all our scientists and NDRF," Patralekh told ANI.

The Minister said there is less chance of Jharkhand facing the locust attack.

"But if the border districts are attacked, we are ready for it. And we will definitely succeed in protecting the state from the attack. A meeting will be held on what other measures can be taken," he added.

Locust swarms from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables, a spokesperson of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had earlier said.

While the minister also said that the state will continue to bring stranded migrant labourers back to the state.

"As monsoon is approaching, we have directed officials to help migrant labourers in the state. A meeting was held to restructure the market from where revenue will be procured. Our work to bring back our migrants will continue," Patralekh said.

