STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'No change in proposed Ram temple model': Ayodhya trustee ends debate on mandir design

Swami Vasudevanand claimed that the construction of the temple would be based on the existing model which was deeply seated in the psyche of Ram devotees.

Published: 03rd June 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

A model of the proposed Ram temple (Photo | Reuters)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Contrary to the demands of Ayodhya seers that the existing model of the proposed Ram temple should be altered and that it should be one of the most majestic shrines in the world, a member of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Jyotishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati claimed that the temple would be constructed following the existing model and that there would be no change in it.

The seer had reached Ayodhya on Wednesday on the occasion of the birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of temple trust and head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. Many senior RSS functionaries, including Bhaiyya Ji Joshi, are likely to reach the temple town on the occasion. They are also expected to hold deliberation on expediting the construction of Ram temple with easing out of restrictions.

Swami Vasudevanand claimed that the construction of the temple would be based on the existing model which was deeply seated in the psyche of Ram devotees. On the debate over raising the height of the proposed temple, the seer said that as the temple would belong to Ram Lala - Lord Ram as a child - the temple would also be in consonance with that particular form of the deity. “But grandeur will be added to the premises of the temple complex,” said the seer while talking to media persons.

He added that the upcoming temple would be an unmatched and classic piece of architecture. He advised the Ayodhya seers to put a leash on their ambitions. “The resent generation wants the temple early. We have fought for the temple for 500 years. It will be better that the temple is constructed and completed
during the BJP regime,” said the seer.

Notably, a group of Ayodhya seers have been demanding a change in the existing model of the proposed Ram temple. The seers, led by Mahant Suresh Das, head of Digambar Akhara, however, also handed over a memorandum to local BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta demanding a change in the existing model of Ram Mandir to make it more majestic, on last Sunday.

Seeking to have the role of consultants on temple construction, the seers had met in the temple town on last Saturday. Rejecting the model proposed by the VHP, the seers had demanded that the Ram temple should have such grandeur that it could make Ayodhya, one of the most significant destinations of religious tourism on the world map. They had said that the proposed temple should be one and only in the world and should be as high as 1,111 feet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram temple Ayodhya temple Ram temple trust Ram temple model Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp