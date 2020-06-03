'No change in proposed Ram temple model': Ayodhya trustee ends debate on mandir design

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Contrary to the demands of Ayodhya seers that the existing model of the proposed Ram temple should be altered and that it should be one of the most majestic shrines in the world, a member of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Jyotishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati claimed that the temple would be constructed following the existing model and that there would be no change in it.

The seer had reached Ayodhya on Wednesday on the occasion of the birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of temple trust and head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. Many senior RSS functionaries, including Bhaiyya Ji Joshi, are likely to reach the temple town on the occasion. They are also expected to hold deliberation on expediting the construction of Ram temple with easing out of restrictions.

Swami Vasudevanand claimed that the construction of the temple would be based on the existing model which was deeply seated in the psyche of Ram devotees. On the debate over raising the height of the proposed temple, the seer said that as the temple would belong to Ram Lala - Lord Ram as a child - the temple would also be in consonance with that particular form of the deity. “But grandeur will be added to the premises of the temple complex,” said the seer while talking to media persons.

He added that the upcoming temple would be an unmatched and classic piece of architecture. He advised the Ayodhya seers to put a leash on their ambitions. “The resent generation wants the temple early. We have fought for the temple for 500 years. It will be better that the temple is constructed and completed

during the BJP regime,” said the seer.

Notably, a group of Ayodhya seers have been demanding a change in the existing model of the proposed Ram temple. The seers, led by Mahant Suresh Das, head of Digambar Akhara, however, also handed over a memorandum to local BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta demanding a change in the existing model of Ram Mandir to make it more majestic, on last Sunday.

Seeking to have the role of consultants on temple construction, the seers had met in the temple town on last Saturday. Rejecting the model proposed by the VHP, the seers had demanded that the Ram temple should have such grandeur that it could make Ayodhya, one of the most significant destinations of religious tourism on the world map. They had said that the proposed temple should be one and only in the world and should be as high as 1,111 feet.