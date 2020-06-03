STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Northern Commander in Ladakh, reviews LAC situation amid standoff with China

Lt Gen Joshi was earlier heading the 14 Corps, the Army division that looks after Ladakh and now engaged with the PLA soldiers at the standoff points.

Published: 03rd June 2020 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Soldiers stand guard as vehicles pass through Zojila Pass on their way to frontier region of Ladakh (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The chief of the Northern Army Command is camping in Leh to review the situation amid growing tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Sources said Lt Gen YK Joshi, Commander of the Udhampur-based Northern Command, will be camping in Leh till Thursday. He was scheduled to reach Leh on Tuesday but was unable to do so. The visit comes ahead of the talks between the senior level officers of the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army to resolve the ongoing standoff.

Lt Gen Joshi was earlier heading the 14 Corps, the Army division that looks after Ladakh and now engaged with the PLA soldiers at the standoff points. His visit to Leh assumes significance keeping in mind his understanding of the area and knowledge on LAC.

Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army held several meetings to resolve the face-off. However, no breakthrough has taken place. The Major General level commanders from Indian and Chinese sides had met at the LAC in Ladakh on June 2 in a bid to defuse tension along the border.

The soldiers of India and China are in a month-long faceoff position in Ladakh which was first reported by this paper. The Chinese soldiers are said to have reached the positions claimed by India.

In the meantime, China has sent a large number of troops to the LAC as reinforcements. Seeing this, Indian Army has also deployed forces accordingly.

There are four places where there is an eyeball-to-eyeball situation since May 5 along LAC. Both sides have deployed over 1,000 troops and sending reinforcements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Northern Army Command Lt Gen YK Joshi 14 Corps Ladakh standoff PLA
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp