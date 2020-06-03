Toddler tests positive, shifted to COVID hospital along with mother in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR (UP): A woman was shifted to a COVID hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district after her one-year-old daughter tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.

Six migrant workers and the girl who came from Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19, following which they were shifted to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College on Tuesday.

The girl's mother was also shifted to the hospital despite not testing positive, the official said.

The people of Kawal village in Jansath area requested the authorities for quarantining the girl in her home as she was a toddler, but the plea was turned down.

Ashok Kumar, the in-charge of the primary health centre, said the woman was also shifted as the baby cannot be kept in the hospital alone.