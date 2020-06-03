Uttarakhand to begin Char Dham yatra for local pilgrims from June 8

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government will start religious tourism for the Char Dham shrines - Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri from June 8 for the pilgrims of the state.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government said: "The pilgrims from Uttarakhand will be allowed from June 8 to visit the shrines. The number of pilgrims to be allowed is yet to be decided."

The dates for the yatra for the pilgrims from other states and Union territories will be taken later based on the coronavirus-related situation.

Last year, more than 38 lakh pilgrims travelled to the four revered shrines.

Earlier, this month, the state officials had written to the Center seeking permission to open shrines and national parks.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, during a video conference, had requested PM Narendra Modi for permission to resume tourism in a phased manner.

Tourism, religious and otherwise, forms the core of the hill state, especially in the months of April, May, and June given the closure of schools and colleges prompting families to go on holidays and pilgrimages.