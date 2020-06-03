STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board begins drills to put in place SoPs for pilgrimage

The markers of social distancing are being painted, horse owners and their animals are undergoing medical check ups and other safety measures are being put in places en route to and at the cave shrine

Published: 03rd June 2020 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Thousands of pilgrams visit the Vaishno Devi Temple every year.

Representational image: Thousands of pilgrams visit the Vaishno Devi Temple every year. (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has begun drills for putting in place SoPs that will be followed once pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir resumes.

The pilgrimage to the shrine in Reasi district was stopped on March 18 in view of the spread of coronavirus.

It will resume only after a direction to that effect is issued by the Union Home Ministry.

"Drills in connection with standard operating procedures (SoPs) have begun at cave shrines and en route as a process of guidelines.

The pilgrimage will start only when directions from the Home Ministry are issued," an official of the shrine board said.

The markers of social distancing are being painted, horse owners and their animals are undergoing medical check ups and other safety measures are being put in places en route to and at the cave shrine, officials said.

They said the board is considering online registration of devotees, while GPS-enabled systems are also under consideration for real-time tracking of pilgrims to ensure that they adhere to social distancing measures.

The board is also putting in place door-mounted thermal scanners at multiple places while the bed capacity at free dormitories is being reduced temporarily to implement social distancing norms.

Only families will be permitted to use paid lodging facilities to reduce the chances of the spread of the infection.

Similar drills are being carried at Mata Kali temple at Bahufort in Jammu.

The Central government has allowed reopening of shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with the places of religious worship to people from June 8.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states and additionally, the resumption of these activities is conditional to the standard operating procedures to be released by the Union Health Ministry, according to a government notification.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Animal Welfare Board of India coronavirus lockdown COVID-19 Reasi district SoPs
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp