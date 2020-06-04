STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
180 migrant labourers to be airlifted to Raipur from Bengaluru

Recently, the Jharkhand government also airlifted 180 stranded migrants from Andaman and Nicobar Island.

Migrants stand in a queue to board a bus to reach their native places during COVID-19 lockdown (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: 180 migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh, who were stranded in Karnataka, will be airlifted in a chartered flight to Raipur on June 4 amid the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

"The 180 migrant labourers from Chattisgarh who were stranded in Bengaluru and other towns of Karnataka will be flying back in a private chartered flight," said the state government in a statement. The Chattisgarh migrants will be reaching the Bengaluru airport at 8.30 pm tonight.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has resumed the domestic air travel by non-scheduled and private operators from May 25, which was halted for over two months in the wake of COVID-19 spread. 

