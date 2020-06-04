STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30 Maharashtra Police personnel died of COVID-19 so far 

As of now, the number of active cases in the police force stands at 1,510, including 191 officers.

Maharashtra police

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 30 police personnel, including an officer, have so far died due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, while over 2,500 have tested positive for the disease, an official said on Thursday.

Nearly 18 of the total 30 victims were working in the Mumbai Police force and contracted the deadly infection while implementing the lockdown orders, he said.

"Till now, over 2,500 state police personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus and 30 of them, including an officer, have died," the official said.

As of now, the number of active cases in the police force stands at 1,510, including 191 officers, he said.

Since the lockdown, the Maharashtra Police registered 1,22,484 offences under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and arrested 28,820 people in this connection, he said.

More than one lakh calls were handled by various police control rooms across the state in connection with queries and complaints related to COVID-19 during the lockdown, he said.

Besides, the police seized 77,435 vehicles, which were found moving on roads in violation of the lockdown norms.

The police also collected fine worth Rs 6.38 crore for various offences during the lockdown, the official said.

