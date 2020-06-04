STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

60 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra & Gujarat

Seven states including Delhi, MP, WB, Rajasthan & UP account for 90% fatalities; all five southern states have less than 8% share in total count

Published: 04th June 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seven states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh — account for over 90 per cent of India’s Covid-19 fatalities, an analysis of data on death toll has revealed. Of these, the first two states alone have reported over 60 per cent of the total deaths.In contrast, the five southern states — Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana — have less than 8 per cent share in the total deaths.

Daily death count in the country has been above the 200-mark for last several days and the total tally has crossed 5,800.Maharashtra and Gujarat have reported 2,465 and 1,092 deaths, respectively, due to coronavirus infection. On an average, the daily death count in Maharashtra during last week was 70-80. However, Gujarat is now witnessing a flattening of curve of new cases.

Delhi, which is at the third position with 556 deaths, has witnessed a spike in daily fatalities in the last few days. The total number of deaths in the national capital on May 31 and June 1 were 57 and 50, respectively, doubling from 20-25 deaths till about a week ago.

Considering the sudden spike in the numbers, the Delhi government has reportedly asked district collectors to scout for additional land for creating cremation and burial grounds.

Among the southern states, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. However, the state has one of the lowest mortality rates.

The total number of confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu stood around 24,500 on Tuesday afternoon. However, the state recorded 187 deaths, registering a mortality rate of 0.77. The death count on Wednesday had gone up to 197.

Moreover, the state has seen a sharp rise in confirmed cases in the last few days, with the daily count going up by over 1,000. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala have relatively less deaths at 92, 64, 52 and 11, respective.

West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have recorded 335 and 364 deaths so far. Past data disclosed that the two states have not recorded much movement in daily death count and have recorded 8-9 fatalities every day.

TN death rate low, Maharashtra struggling
On an average, the daily death count in Maharashtra during last week was 70-80. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. However, the state with 24,500 confirmed cases has recorded only 187 deaths, registering one of the lowest mortality rates at 0.77 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus coronavirus deaths Maharashtra Gujarat
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp