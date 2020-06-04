68 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, tally reaches 9,720 

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan on Thursday reported 68 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 9,720.

Among the new cases, 16 were reported from Bharatpur, 12 each from Jaipur, Churu and Jodhpur, seven from Kota, five from Jhunjhunu, two from Barmer and one each from Sawaimadhopur and Nagaur, according to an official.

No death was reported in the state on Thursday.

So far, 209 COVID-19 patients have died in the state, including 100 in state capital Jaipur alone. A total of 6,819 patients have recovered so far and 6,267 of them have been discharged. There are 2,692 active cases in the state as of now, the official said.