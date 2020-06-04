Guidelines issued for reopening religious places, malls; dine ins to have only 50 per cent customers

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government of India on Thursday issued detailed guidelines for reopening of religious places, shopping malls and restaurants outside containment zones from June 8. Dine- ins in both restaurants and food courts in malls will be permitted with 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

All the visitors to these places have also been “advised” to use Aarogya Setu app but its usage has not been made mandatory.

The temperature of air-conditioning has been fixed between 24-30 degree Celsius where relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70 per cent. Intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate, the ministry said.

In the SOPs, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare ministry said that the entrance to all these places should have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions and only those asymptomatic who have face covers should be allowed.

In case of religious places, devotees can only enter the premises after washing hands and will be required to maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet with others at all times.

Also, posters or standees on preventive measures about Covid-19 will be required to be displayed prominently, audio and video clips to spread awareness on preventive measures for COVID-19 should be regularly played and staggering of visitors to be done, if possible.

The SOPs also said that shoes and footwear should be preferably taken off inside own vehicle and proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms should be organized.

The instructions have also been given to the public that touching of idols and holy books will not be be allowed and management of religious places will continue to avoid large gatherings and congregation.

The SOPs for malls said that adequate manpower should be deployed by mall management for ensuring social distancing norms. Employees who are at higher risk-- older employee, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public.

Shopping mall management has also been asked to facilitate work from home wherever feasible, allow a minimum number of customers inside shops at any given time and preferably separate entry and exits for visitors, workers and goods and supplies should be organized.

Inside food court and restaurants, tables have to be sanitized each time the customer leaves.

In the SOPs for restaurants, the ministry has said that takeaways should be encouraged, instead of dine-in but in any case, more than 50 per cent people than the seating capacity should not be allowed. Also, those delivering food at homes should be screened at eateries first and be instructed to leave the food at the doorstep of customers.

The guidelines also said that disposable plates are advised to be used and instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins should be encouraged.