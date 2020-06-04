STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guidelines issued for reopening religious places, malls; dine ins to have only 50 per cent customers

All the visitors to these places have also been “advised” to use Aarogya Setu app but its usage has not been made mandatory.

Published: 04th June 2020 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Shopping Mall

Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government of India on Thursday issued detailed guidelines for reopening of religious places, shopping malls and restaurants outside containment zones from June 8. Dine- ins in both restaurants and food courts in malls will be permitted with 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

All the visitors to these places have also been “advised” to use Aarogya Setu app but its usage has not been made mandatory.

The temperature of air-conditioning has been fixed between 24-30 degree Celsius where relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70 per cent. Intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate, the ministry said.

In the SOPs, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare ministry said that the entrance to all these places should have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions and only those asymptomatic who have face covers should be allowed.

In case of religious places, devotees can only enter the premises after washing hands and will be required to maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet with others at all times.

Also, posters or standees on preventive measures about Covid-19 will be required to be displayed prominently, audio and video clips to spread awareness on preventive measures for COVID-19 should be regularly played and staggering of visitors to be done, if possible.

The SOPs also said that shoes and footwear should be preferably taken off inside own vehicle and proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms should be organized.

The instructions have also been given to the public that touching of idols and holy books will not be  be allowed and management of religious places will continue to avoid large gatherings and congregation.

The SOPs for malls said that adequate manpower should be deployed by mall management for ensuring social distancing norms. Employees who are at higher risk-- older employee, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public.

Shopping mall management has also been asked to facilitate work from home wherever feasible, allow a minimum number of customers inside shops at any given time and preferably separate entry and exits for visitors, workers and goods and supplies should be organized.

Inside food court and restaurants, tables have to be sanitized each time the customer leaves.

In the SOPs for restaurants, the ministry has said that takeaways should be encouraged, instead of dine-in but in any case, more than 50 per cent people than the seating capacity should not be allowed. Also, those delivering food at homes should be screened at eateries first and be instructed to leave the food at the doorstep of customers.

The guidelines also said that disposable plates are advised to be used and instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins should be encouraged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aarogya Setu Coronavirus Shopping malls Lockdown 5.0 COVID-19
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp