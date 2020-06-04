STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

China raises objection to India's construction near borders in Uttarakhand's Lipulekh area

It is a hut prepared for Mansarovar Yatris to safeguard them from extreme cold, rain and assist them in case of any medical help needed, added the source.

Published: 04th June 2020 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

mansarovar-pti

Pilgrims on the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra. (Photo | File/PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese objections to border infrastructure improvement on the Indian side have now extended to Uttarakhand.

The Chinese military has raised objections on a structure near the borders in Lipulekh area which was meant to safeguard Mansarovar Yatris from the vagaries of weather and terrain. Nepal had earlier objected to the new road to Lipulekh Pass.

“Chinese have raised objection on the temporary shelter Hut constructed about a kilometre inside the Indian side from the border," a source said.

 It is a hut prepared for Mansarovar Yatris to safeguard them from extreme cold, rain and assist them in case of any medical help needed, added the source.

On the contrary, sources informed, the Chinese side has built roads coming as near as about two hundred metres to the Lipulekh Pass where they have placed their communication and surveillance equipment.

Indian Army and Chinese Army clashed at Naku la in Sikkim and at Finger 5 on Northern flank of Pangong Tso Lake at the beginning of May month and since then they are in standoff position in Eastern Ladakh. Chinese objected to Indian road construction at Finger Four and in Galwan Valley. Uttarakhand objection was raised subsequently.

3488 km long Line of Actual Control is divided into three sectors viz Eastern, Central and Western sector with Uttarakhand falling in the Central Sector.

“This area has been peaceful but Chinese brought the issues after the May standoff in Ladakh and since the road to Lipulekh Pass on the Indian side was inaugurated on 8 May,” the source said. The Chinese have increased their patrolling and we have matched it as required, told another source.

In an unexpected move, after the road was inaugurated, Nepal for the first time extended its claim from Kalapani to further include Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as its territory and also objected to the road to Lipulekh Pass, gateway to Mansarovar.

Pilgrimage to Kailash-Manasarovar is considered sacred and revered by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains,

The decade-old plan of 80-kilometre road link from Dharchula (Uttarakhand) to Lipulekh (17, 060 ft high) was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 8 and was aimed to improve border area connectivity and to ease the trek. The altitude in this stretch has a steep rise from 6,000 to 17,060 feet, making the journey arduous. The road ends 5 km short of Lipulekh Pass.

“It is difficult to stay long at the pass due to height, extreme cold and unpredictable weather thus the Yatris used to be sheltered in the hut before they cross to the Chinese side.” The crossover at the boundary is planned in the early morning with Chinese receiving the Yatris on their side.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Galwan Valley Ladakh standoff India china standoff Indian Army
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp