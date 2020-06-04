Coronavirus: Himachal reports 10 new cases, tally at 370 

By PTI

SHIMLA: Ten fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state tally to 370, officials said.

Meanwhile, 17 people - 9 from Kangra, 6 from Shimla and 1 each from Bilaspur and Una also - were also cured of the virus, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said.

Four of the fresh cases were reported in Kangra, followed by three in Mandi and one each in Chamba, Bilaspur and Kullu, he added.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 370, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said, adding that the number of active patients is 197.

As many as 167 patients have recovered so far, he added.

So far, six people have succumbed to the virus in Himachal Pradesh.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 74, followed by 49 in Kangra, 18 in Solan, 15 in Una, 13 in Chamba, 11 in Bilaspur, 10 in Mandi, 2 each in Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu and 1 in Sirmaur.