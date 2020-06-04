STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 pandemic has put 265 million people at risk of starvation: Study

According to the report, the global poverty level will rise for the first time in 22 years.

Published: 04th June 2020 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants

Migrants (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 pandemic has put 265 million people globally at risk of starvation and India is expected to add 12 million more poor to its population, a new annual study has claimed.

The report, titled 'State of India's Environment in Figures 2020', published by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) talks about the massive scale of the economic impact of the pandemic.

According to the report, the global poverty level will rise for the first time in 22 years.

"Fifty per cent of the global population is under lockdown or containment with little or no new income -- 40-60 million people would be living in extreme poverty in the coming months due to loss of income.

"India will add 12 million more poor, the highest in the world, to its shattered population," the report said.

According to CSE Director General Sunita Narain, extreme weather events in the past four years have remained the topmost global economic risks.

"The impact of this, coupled with our lopsided and bad development strategies, has been very severe on India's poor.

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has now been added to these misfortunes, and we find that our poor are now fighting with their backs to the wall.

"This is what CSE's latest publication, the State of India's Environment in Figures 2020, brings out clearly," Narain said.

The publication was released on Thursday at an online webinar attended by over 300 participants.

On COVID-19, the report points out that while new cases remain static or are diminishing in North America, Europe and Australia, countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia are emerging as the new hotspots.

"India and Brazil are the only two of the nine worst-hit countries in the world that have decided to ease their lockdowns and scale down their stringent measures  even as new cases continue to mount.

India ranks fourth globally in terms of active cases," it claimed.

It, however, said that India's national commitments on climate are far more ambitious than most countries  including the US and nations in Europe.

"The book makes it quite clear that we will need new futures, new directions for growth.

But this can't happen if our natural resources are threatened and our governance systems and practices are failing.

'Green' growth requires protection and sustainable use of our natural resources.

'Green' growth cannot happen if our health is compromised," Narain said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 starvation
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp