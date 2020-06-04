STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Nisarga turns into depression over Vidarbha, to weaken further

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibaug, about 110 km from here on Wednesday, sparing India's financial centre which is already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 04th June 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 01:37 PM

Fishermen row their boat at Mahim during rain in the aftermath of cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai Thursday June 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cyclone Nisarga which spared Mumbai after it made landfall near adjoining Alibaug is now a depression over west Vidarbha region in Maharashtra and will weaken further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

"Deep Depression weakened into a Depression over west Vidarbha (Maharashtra) at 0530 IST of 4th June, to move east- northeastwards and weaken into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area (WML) by today evening," the department tweeted.

The IMDs regional centre in Mumbai said intense spells of rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad districts -- which came under the influence of the cyclone on Wednesday -- during the next two hours.

"The rains are remnants of the cyclone which is gradually weakening, an official said.

There were showers in parts of Mumbai on Thursday with the Colaba weather station recording 45.4 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz bureau reported 32.2 mm during a span of three hours till 11.30 AM.

The IMD said Bandra, Andheri, Worli, Dadar, Wadala, Rawali and Dharavi area in Mumbai reported 30.9 mm, 21 mm, 46 mm, 42 mm, 59 mm, 48 mm and 40 mm rainfall respectively.

In neighbouring Navi Mumbai, 41 mm, 57.4 mm, 60.8 mm and 70.4 mm rainfall was recorded in Vashi, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Ghansoli nodes respectively during the period.

