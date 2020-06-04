STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First high-quality study to assess if HCQ can prevent COVID-19 shows the drug doesn't work

The findings of the high-quality trial carried out in the USA and published in the New England Medical Journal has shown that coronavirus infection rate was same in two control groups.

Published: 04th June 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)

A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The results of the first randomised control trial to assess whether anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine can prevent COVID-19 in those who may have already been exposed to the virus could dash the hopes of health policymakers pinning too much hope on the medicine.

The findings of the high-quality trial carried out in the USA and published in the New England Medical Journal has shown that coronavirus infection rate was same in two control groups—one taking HCQ and the other under placebo.

These results have major implications for India as in the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on the advice of the Indian Council of Medical Research has recommended HCQ prophylaxis for healthcare workers treating infected patients and household contacts of positive cases, exposed to the virus.

ALSO READ | WHO to resume anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine's coronavirus trials

Additionally, all healthcare workers not directly treating COVID-19 patients, field workers engaged in containment measures and police and security personnel have also been recommended the prescribed doses of the drug with the belief that it will help them avoid contracting the infection.

The latest research by infectious disease experts in the University of Minnenosta followed 821 adults who described a high-risk or moderate-risk exposure to someone with Covid-19 in their household or an occupational setting. They were then were provided HCQ or placebo within 4 days after the reported exposure, and before symptoms would be expected to develop.

The incidence of a new illness compatible with COVID-19 did not differ significantly between participants receiving hydroxychloroquine 49 of 414 (11.8%) and those receiving placebo -58 of 407 (14.3%).

In fact, participant-reported side effects were significantly more common in those receiving hydroxychloroquine (40.1%) than in those receiving placebo (16.8%) but no serious adverse reactions were reported- said the research findings.

Back home, the ICMR has been under constant fire for recommending HCQ prophylaxis for Covid 19 without any evidence. Just a few days back, it had published findings of a case-control study, not considered very highly scientifically, in its own journal which said that healthcare workers who take at least six or more doses HCQ are better placed to avoid contracting COVID-19 than those who take none or lesser doses.

The Council, however, had drawn more flak for not coming clean on the issue of “conflict of interest” as two of the paper’s authors included senior ICMR office bearers who were also responsible for writing advisories on prophylaxis even without any evidence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hydroxychloroquine anti malaria drug Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp