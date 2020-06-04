STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forced to sell vegetables, archer seeks Jharkhand government support

A national level archer, forced to sell vegetables to earn a living for her family in lockdown, has sought support from the Jharkhand government so that she can resume her training.

Published: 04th June 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sonu Khatoon

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: A national-level archer, forced to sell vegetables to earn a living for her family in lockdown, has sought support from the Jharkhand government so that she can resume her training. Sonu Khatoon was provided financial assistance of Rs 20,000 by the district administration in Dhanbad after the intervention of Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday. However, she says the amount is too small as a normal kit for playing international tournaments costs much more. Sonu had to stop archery practice after the bow she had purchased by somehow saving money was broken. She could not afford to buy another one due to poor financial condition of her family. Sonu’s father works as a daily wage labourer to support a family of five.

“I continued my practice by purchasing a low-cost kit on my own, but it was broken about a year ago following which I had to discontinue practice,” said Sonu. She started working as a domestic help but due to the lockdown, she had to switch to selling vegetables. “All I want is to continue my practice and appeal to the state government to make an arrangement so that I don’t have to beg before anyone,” she said. Soren said it was painful to see Sonu’s plight. “The state government is taking all measures to map talented sportspersons and ensure that they get linked to all facilities and opportunities,” he tweeted.

