Government launches SWADES to tap skill set of out-of-job Indians returning from abroad

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has launched a skill-mapping exercise of the citizens returning to the country under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Called SWADES (Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support), the joint initiative by the ministries of skill development & entrepreneurship, civil aviation and external affairs aims to create a database of qualified citizens so as to tap their skill sets and experience to fulfill the demands of Indian and foreign companies.

Officials said the information will be shared with companies for suitable placement opportunities.

“When we began Vande Bharat Mission, we observed that a lot of overseas workers returning due to job losses possess skill sets and experience which can be of great value for domestic and international markets. We reached out to MSDE to create an online portal for creating database of these workers,” said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The returning citizens are required to fill up an online SWADES Skills Card that will facilitate a strategic framework to provide them with suitable employment chances.

In-flight announcements are being made regarding the card.

The Airport Authority of India and private airports have put up banners and digital signages.

“The data collected through SWADES Skill Card will help the citizens with job prospects and bridge the demand-supply gap,” said MN Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.