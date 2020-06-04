STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala elephant tragedy: Ratan Tata calls it 'meditated murder'

The elephant was allegedly fed a pineapple with firecrackers inside leading to her death in Silent Valley Forest on May 27.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Industrialist Ratan Tata on Wednesday compared the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala to a "meditated murder", and sought justice for the animal.

The firecrackers exploded in her mouth when she chomped on the fruit.

"I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive, pregnant elephant by feeding the elephant with a pineapple filled with firecrackers," Tata, chairman emeritus of the over USD 100 billion Tata Sons, tweeted.

"Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans," said the veteran industrialist who is a keen animal lover.

"Justice needs to prevail," he said.

The Kerala government on Wednesday said a wildlife crime investigation team will probe the brutal killing, while the Centre took a serious note of the incident and sought a report from the state.

