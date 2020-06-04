Maharashtra allows inter-district travel in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Uddhav Thackeray government on Thursday allowed inter-district movement of people within Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) encompassing Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar and a part of Raigad district. At the same time, interstate and inter district movement will be regulated given the Covid situation in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also asked the Centre to restart the Mumbai suburban train services for the people who are involved in essential services. On Friday,

Thackeray had asked officials to follow up with the Railway ministry to run special local train services in Mumbai. Maharashtra minister Jitendra Ahwad said that the Mumbai suburban train service is the life line of the Mumbai. “Unless and until local trains do not start, the economy of the Mumbai will not come on track. The central government should approve the demand of the state government without any delay so that people who are working they will use to commute in MMR region.” Meanwhile, the government, in a revised order, said gardens and open air gym equipment will not be allowed to operate as part of outdoor physical activities.

Regarding opening of shops, the order says that all shops on one side of road, lane, and passage will be open for full working hours on one day while all shops of other side of the road will remain open on the next day. “The Municipal commissioner and police commissioner should actively involve with the shops associations to ensure smooth enforcement of operation of the shops by following the social distancing and traffic management,” it reads. In the order, the government said that all private offices will open with the 10 per cent staff from June 8. “All employers should undertake sensitisation programme to educate their employees about adequate precautions to be taken.”