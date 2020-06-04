Ministry of Home Affairs eases travel curbs on foreign businessmen

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday excluded businessmen and healthcare professionals from the travel restrictions imposed on foreigners in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they’ll have to obtain a fresh visa before flying in.

As per the order, relaxation of curbs will apply to foreign businessmen seeking to visit India on a business visa (other than on B3 visa for sports) in non-scheduled commercial chartered flights. Healthcare professionals, health researchers and technicians required to carry out technical work in India’s healthcare facilities will also be allowed to come in. But, a fresh visa will be issued to them only if they have a letter of invitation from a recognised authority.

Specialists wanting to visit India to work for foreign companies—including manufacturing, IT and financial sector companies—operating in the country have also been excluded from travel curbs. All foreigners will have to obtain a fresh business or employment visa. Those holding a valid multiple-entry business visa (other than B-3 visa) would have to get it re-validated at an Indian mission in their country.