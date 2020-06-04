STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not needed: CM Pramod Sawant on locking Goa ports after 47 test COVID-19 positive in single day

Goa recorded 47 positive cases, the highest number in a day, taking the state's tally of active cases to 69.

Published: 04th June 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (File photo| IANS)

By IANS

PANAJI: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ruled out the lockdown of South Goa's Vasco town and the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) facility, in the wake of 47 persons testing positive in a nearby locality, which has now been designated as a containment zone.

Sawant also said that the decision not to impose a lockdown in the major town, was taken after assessing all aspects of the outbreak, which has been described as a "local transmission" by the state administration.

"We are going step by step. After assessing the situation, we have come to the conclusion that we do not need to do it right now," Sawant said, when asked if a lockdown would be imposed in the town, which has a South Central railway station as well as a major port.

"Have faith in the administration, if need be we will impose a lockdown for Vasco," Sawant also said.

On Wednesday, Goa recorded 47 positive cases, the highest number in a day, taking the state's tally of active cases to 69.

