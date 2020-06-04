STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

On World Bicycle Day, Atlas shuts down Ghaziabad factory, 1000 lose jobs

The employees claim that they were never taken into confidence by the management nor were they intimated about the decision of lockout at the factory.

Published: 04th June 2020 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

The Atlas Cycles factory in Ghaziabad (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Atlas, which became a synonym for the cycle in India, put a sudden brake on its operations at its biggest plant in Ghaziabad on Wednesday which, ironically, happened to be the World Bicycle Day. The plant in Sahibabad of Ghaziabad district was the last operational plant of Atlas cycles which was closed abruptly rendering around 1000 employees jobless in a single night.

As they reached the factory on scheduled time on Wednesday morning they got the rude shock of their life when they saw a notice pasted on its main gates saying the company had been closed for financial reasons.

The employees claim that they were never taken into confidence by the management nor were they intimated about the decision of lockout at the factory, one of the country’s oldest, at Site 4 in the industrial area.

“On June 1 and 2, we came to the factory happy about the fact that it had opened after such a long lockdown due to pandemic. There was not even the slightest hint by the management that it was mulling a closure,” says Mahesh Kumar, General Secretary, Cycle Employee Union.

“On Wednesday, as we gathered on the gates, we were denied entry by the guards who showed us the notice on the gate,” maintained Kumar who has moved to labour court against the abrupt closure. “The court has posted the matter for Friday. It has summoned the management and the employees both for hearing,” he says with the conviction of fighting for the rights of employees who have nowhere to go in times of COVID-19  pandemic. “There are no jobs in these difficult times. How will we sustain our lives? The management should either open the factory or make our final settlement,” asserts Kumar.

Many of the employees have been associated with the company since 1989 when the Ghaziabad plant, the biggest in the country, was started. It was the last operational plant of the Atlas cycle with a monthly production of over two lakh bicycles.

The notice pasted on the gates read:  “...the company had been passing through a financial crisis for several years and had exhausted all its funds to keep the factory afloat. But now, there are no funds left. We are facing difficulty in arranging funds for our day-to-day operations. We are also unable to buy raw materials. In these conditions, the management is not in a position to operate the factory.” However, the employees laid off, have been asked to mark attendance except on holidays, failing which they would not be entitled for any layoff entitlements, said the sources.

However, the story of losses had started in 2014 when the first plant of Atlas Cycles was closed down in Malanpur in December 2014. The losses continued to mar the growth and second plant in Sonepat, Haryana was also closed in February 2018.

In fact, Sonepat plant was the first unit established by Jankidas Kapoor way back in 1951. Atlas Cycle Industries Ltd was the result of a modest beginning in a tin shed at Sonepat. It was then catapulted into a 25-acre factory complex in a record period of 12 months.

In the very first year of operation, 12,000 cycles rolled out of the plant. There was no looking back since then. Atlas Cycles sent its first consignment to overseas in 1958. Atlas has since then exported to several countries.

By 1965, Atlas had emerged as India's largest cycle manufacturer. Greater demand, higher production, and ever-expanding markets made Atlas a name to reckon with. It introduced India’s first racing bicycle in 1978.

It was the only brand that was appointed official supplier of bicycles to the IXth Asiad, in Delhi in 1982.  As per the sources, it was conferred with the award of Asia’s most reliable brands in the cycle industry last year.

But who knew that the trail of dreams would end so abruptly in agony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atlas Cycles World Bicycle Day lockdown impact India Covid-19
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Akik Biswas
    Dear Sir
    1 day ago reply
Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp