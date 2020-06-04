Rail Bhavan reports two more COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 11

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rail Bhavan on Thursday reported two more coronavirus cases, taking the tally of those infected at the railway headquarters to 11, officials said.

The two cases were reported in less than 24 hours, they said.

The Rail Bhavan has already been sealed twice last month.

The latest case is that of an official working in the office of Chairman, Railway Board, V K Yadav.

The official last attended office on May 21 and was found COVID-19 positive on June 3. The other official works on the third floor of the building. He attended office till June 1.

All those who came in contact with these two officials have been sent for home quarantine for 14 days.

While many are not attending office as the railways is following a staggered attendance policy, the rising number of cases has scared the officials who are contemplating to apply for long leaves, sources said.

The latest cases follow a long list of railway officials who have tested positive for the pandemic, including two senior women officers, a contractual worker who drives out langoor' from the building and several mid-level staffers.