STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,000 per day': Private hospitals fix rates for treatment of Covid-19 patients


Some patient groups lambasted the proposals saying it's simply an attempt to subvert efforts of the various governments to expand affordable access to COVID-19 treatment.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

The beds will be provided to government and private hospitals based on the availability of space. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid growing concerns that some private hospitals are billing Covid-19 patients and their families exorbitantly, an association of private hospitals across India and FICCI member hospitals have come up with two independent set of rates for treatment of infected patients admitted in private hospitals.

The Association of Healthcare Providers, which claims to represent vast majority of private hospitals, has suggested that for patients in general wards the fee per day should be fixed at Rs 15,000 per day, in wards with oxygen it should be Rs 20,000 per day and isoltation ICUs can cost Rs 25,000 every day.

The AHPI has also proposed that rate per day for isolation ICUs with ventilator support can be fixed at Rs 35,000.

It made it clear thought the pricing does not include high end drugs like immunoglobulin, tocilizumab and plasma therapy which, if used, will be charged separately. Also, management management of co-morbid complication will be charged as per actuals.

FICCI task force on Covid 19 on the other hand in its proposal sent to the Union government has suggested fixing these rates from Rs 17,000—Rs 45,000 per day.

The suggested prices come even as kin of some Covid 19 patients in some cities, including Delhi have complained of hefty bills being charged by several private hospitals in the treatment of the infectious disease that has taken the world by storm. In the wake of these charges, some state governments such as Maharashtra and Rajasthan have made moves to fix price limit on treatment cost for the disease in private hospitals.

The costing suggested is based on the assessment carried out in hospitals, which are treating Covid-19 patients and have the experience of actual costing relating to use of PPEs, infection control measures, HR aspect of Healthcare workers, who are deployed in shifts and need to be quarantined, said the two industry bodies.

“ With the increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in the country, many hospitals in the private sector have undergone infrastructural changes to set up separate isolation wards and othe r necessary changes have been initiated to put in place a guideline compliant structure totreat COVID 19 patients and to ensure best clinical outcome,” said the AHPI. “However here has been a lack of clarity about costing which has now been addressed by the costing criterion.”

Dr Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI and Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals Group, said that in these difficult times, the private healthcare sector is doing its best to serve with high standards of ethics, transparency, professional competency and compassion.

Some patient groups, meanwhile, lambasted the proposals saying that announcements of self regulation by various hospital association are simply attempts to subvert efforts of the various governments to expand affordable access to COVID-19 treatment.

“During the pandemic, corporate hospitals have been indulging in profiteering with impunity. Increasingly, and as infection spreads, states are trying to making regulate treatment charges,” said Malini Aisola of the All India Drug Action Network.

“ The rates being proposed anyway excessive but also misleading because they exclude high-end medicines, PPEs etc. which contribute hugely to bills. The rates also do not cover co-morbidities which is the case for most severe patients.”

“Leaving that aside, the rates are meaningless simply because they cannot be enforced,” she also said adding that hospitals are doing PR stunts to manage their negative image for fleecing patients during the crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corona treatment private hospital charges corona treatment charges
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp